Flash flooding, mudslides reported near Lee Fire in western Colorado

Cooler temperatures over the weekend for the Denver Metro areas.

Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday near the Lee Fire in western Colorado, and local authorities have reported mudslides in Rio Blanco County.

Cooler weather moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing rain showers and possible thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service Boulder issued a flash flood warning for part of Rio Blanco County on Sunday afternoon in an area including the Lee Fire. They advised those nearby to stay clear of the burn scar area.

Elk and Lee Fire Incident Command issued a warning that heavy rains in the area are causing flash flooding and have blocked County Road 5. They warned that the road is impassable and advised the public not to attempt traveling on the road.

For over 20 days, the Lee Fire has continued to burn, becoming the state's fourth largest wildfire in history. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is approximately 90% contained.

As wildfires like this burn through vegetation, another problem occurs. They remove natural barriers in the soil, which can help hold it in place, and the soil can become hydrophobic, leading to possible flash flooding or mudslides during a rainstorm.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office announced two mudslides have taken place thus far: one on County Road 5 near mile marker 15 and another at County Road 8 and County Road 57 (Miller Creek).

The flash flood warning remained in place until 2:15 p.m., but County Road 5 remains closed to travel. Incident command said it's working with the sheriff's office and Rio Blanco County Roads and Bridges to reopen the road as soon as possible.

NWS Boulder said the storms will continue moving east through the late afternoon, passing over the plains in the evening.