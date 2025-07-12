National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for southern Colorado

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a flash flood warning Saturday evening for Costilla and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado. The impacted area is about 35 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

The flash flood warning covers a northern portion of Costilla County and a south-central portion of Huerfano County, north of San Luis and east of Alamosa. It was issued just before 6 p.m. and runs through at least 9 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for a portion of Costilla County, Colorado, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. National Weather Service

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the National Weather Service advisory read. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Specific areas of concern, according to NWS Pueblo, include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla County, southwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano County, and Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

NWS warned of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.

National Weather Service

There's also a flood watch in effect throughout most of northern, central, and southern New Mexico, where, earlier this week, three people were killed in flash floods following torrential rain.