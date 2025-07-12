Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for southern Colorado

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a flash flood warning Saturday evening for Costilla and Huerfano counties in southern Colorado. The impacted area is about 35 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

The flash flood warning covers a northern portion of Costilla County and a south-central portion of Huerfano County, north of San Luis and east of Alamosa. It was issued just before 6 p.m. and runs through at least 9 p.m.

costilla-county-flash-flood-warning.png
A flash flood warning is in effect for a portion of Costilla County, Colorado, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. National Weather Service

"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the National Weather Service advisory read. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Specific areas of concern, according to NWS Pueblo, include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla County, southwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano County, and Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

NWS warned of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.

gvsk2iewaaevxv8.jpg
National Weather Service

There's also a flood watch in effect throughout most of northern, central, and southern New Mexico, where, earlier this week, three people were killed in flash floods following torrential rain.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.