Flags will be at half-staff in Colorado on Monday, memorial service set for parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

Gov. Jared Police announced that flags will be at half-staff in the state on Monday to honor fallen community parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

On Friday, Polis ordered flags to be lowered half-staff in all public buildings and locations from sunrise until sunset on the day of Guerin Sandoval's funeral, according to a press release.

Guerin Sandoval's funeral will also be held on Monday as the Colorado Springs community is set to honor the fallen officer.

Guerin Sandoval and two other parole officers were in Colorado Springs on Sept. 28 just before 4 p.m. when police say they were serving a warrant and attempted to contact the suspect. That happened in the parking lot of a business at the intersection of North Spruce and Bijou Street.

Ira Cronin, public relations manager for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said the suspect was in a car and the car "slammed into Guerin Sandoval and one of the other parole officers and drove off."

Guerin Sandoval was declared dead after being taken to the hospital and the other injured parole officer, a woman, was treated and released from the hospital. CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said she is now recovering well at home.

A large scale search for the suspect then took place and a blue alert was sent out. Tips from the public helped locate the vehicle and the suspect, and after a shelter-in-place warning went out in Colorado Springs' Glenview Court neighborhood Justin Kula was arrested without incident.

"Christine was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a wife and she was a protector," said Colorado Corrections Chief Andre Stancil. "Christine took an oath and that oath was to protect the citizens of the state of Colorado, and she lost her life doing just that."

Polis issued a statement addressing Guerin Sandoval's death and what she meant to the Colorado Springs community saying:

"My heart is with all those affected by this horrible act of violence that occurred in Colorado Springs yesterday. I send my deepest condolences to Christine's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," said Governor Polis. "I am grateful to all our community parole officers, law enforcement, and first responders who put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe and better our communities."