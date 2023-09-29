Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after 2 parole officers struck in deadly hit & run

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect driver arrested after 2 parole officers struck in a hit & run
Suspect driver arrested after 2 parole officers struck in a hit & run 00:28

One suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that left one parole officer dead and another seriously injured. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs. 

justin-kula-mug.jpg
  Justin Kula  Colorado Springs Police

The driver was identified as Justin Kula, 41. He was arrested on Thursday night, several hours after a Blue Alert was issued in the crash at North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street.

Police investigators and the Department of Corrections are working on the details of the case. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.