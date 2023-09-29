Suspect arrested after 2 parole officers struck in deadly hit & run
One suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that left one parole officer dead and another seriously injured. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs.
The driver was identified as Justin Kula, 41. He was arrested on Thursday night, several hours after a Blue Alert was issued in the crash at North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street.
Police investigators and the Department of Corrections are working on the details of the case.
