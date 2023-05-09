Five Colorado foster families honored in special luncheon: "It's worth the journey"

The Colorado Department of Human Services is working to encourage more Coloradans to become certified foster parents, during National Foster Care Month in May. CDHS hosted an event to celebrate the journeys of five exceptional foster families from across the state.

CBS

Each family has opened their home and hearts to provide temporary care for children and youth in Colorado and will be introduced with a video about their foster care journey before being presented with a plaque.

Gail Trembly was among those honored. Trembly has been a foster parent for over 35 years. She currently works with young men in foster care who are transitioning to adulthood and has maintained lasting connection with many of the 190 youth who have been in her home long after they have left. Trembly also uses equine therapy to support the youth in her home and helped to start Zuma's Rescue Ranch which offers companion-based animal therapy in the Littleton community.

"Believe you me, there were times it was such a big struggle," she told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White, who emceed the event.

Trembly encourages anyone whose heart is tuned to foster care and adoption to pursue it, "You recognize when you see them as adults when they've grown, and their appreciation when they walk through the door when they say I am so home. You have to be willing to make those sacrifices for others and it's worth the journey for sure."

CBS

"It means a lot for kids when they don't have the resources to come through," said Travis Banks, who was fostered by Trembly. "Gail came through and made it possible for me."

Chaziti Eaton was also Trembly's foster child, who was later adopted. "I am getting my master's in social work. So, it has come full circle and it's impacting me day-to-day. It's a part of my identity being adopted. It's very, very special."

The videos of the five families honored can be viewed here:

Gail Trembly (Centennial)

Matthew and Yvette Berrelez (Greeley)

Cora and Stan Krol (Pueblo)

Beth and Rich Scutellaro (Colorado Springs)

Mariya and Richard Vigil (Arvada)

Currently, in Colorado, there are 3,637 children and youth living with Colorado's 2,147 certified kinship and foster families.

In Colorado, anyone can foster. Parents can be:

Single, married, or in a committed relationship

All races and ethnicities

All sexual orientations, gender identities, or gender expressions

Homeowners or renters

An experienced parent or a first-time parent

Older or young (minimum 21 years old)

To learn more, there are resources here: https://cdhs.colorado.gov/adoption