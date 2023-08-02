Watch CBS News
Reservations open for catch-and-release fishing at Rueter-Hess Reservoir

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Steps are being taken to help maintain the vitality of the fish population in Rueter-Hess Reservoir in Parker.

Starting this Friday a limited number of people will be given spots each day for catch-and-release fishing at the reservoir. This will be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through October.

Adult anglers have to have state fishing licenses. There's no cost for the fishing but you do have to make reservation and pay for a parking pass. Reservations can be secured at douglas.co.us/rueter-hess-recreation.

August 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

