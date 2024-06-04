For the first time in 50 years, Colorado lawmakers approve funding for sickle cell anemia

Despite efforts to improve health equity in Colorado, racial disparities persist.

That's especially true for those living with sickle cell anemia, which primarily affects African Americans.

Now, for the first time in 50 years, the state legislature has passed a law to support those impacted by sickle cell, including Meishelle Woods. She began to cry as she talked about how much the law meant to her: "I'm just so happy. It's a step towards helping the patients."

Woods is one of at least 450 Coloradans who have the genetic disorder, which causes blood cells to become deformed and block the flow of oxygen, leading to excruciating pain, infections and strokes.

She says the Colorado Sickle Cell Association helped her through her darkest days: "That program was such a blessing to my family."

A former nurse, Donna Dixon is CEO of the nonprofit that provides education and support to families faced with the terrifying diagnosis: "If they have advocacy access info need outcomes be much better for patients."

For 50 years the organization, made up entirely of volunteers, has struggled to get by on donations alone. It will now be eligible for state funding, for the first time, under the new law, which is named after Arie P. Taylor, the first African American woman elected to the state house. She sponsored a bill that created the Colorado Sickle Cell Treatment and Research Center.

"Arie Taylor was such a fighter and when I look at her history and how much it meant for her to make sure the people in our community who suffer with sickle cell, that they are taken care of," said Democratic state Sen. Janet Buckner, who sponsored the new law, along with Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields and Democratic state Reps. Regina English and Jennifer Bacon.

The new law allocates $200,000 per year for the next five years to the Colorado Department of Health, which will contract with organizations like the Colorado Sickle Cell Association to provide outreach to those living with sickle cell anemia.

"Having our bill signed today really helps us be validated in knowing we are members of Colorado, and we may have different needs and they are just as important as many of our other neighbors in being addressed," said Bacon.

Once a recipient of the Colorado Sickle Cell Association, Woods is now paying it forward as a volunteer, "It's been rough, but we're here, and we're going to keep fighting."