Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado first responders help deliver newborn, mother and baby okay after roadside delivery

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

First responders in Adams County help deliver newborn on roadside, mother and baby okay
First responders in Adams County help deliver newborn on roadside, mother and baby okay 00:27

Sunday was a day some Colorado firefighters and sheriff's deputies will never forget.  

firefighters.jpg
South Adams County Fire

South Adams County Fire Department's Engine 23 team responded to what they initially thought was a vehicle crash. It turned out to be a childbirth in progress.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Office had arrived moments earlier, and when the firefighters got there, they said "they found a (deputy) holding a newborn baby, delivered moments before."

The firefighters quickly provided care to the new mother and baby girl. They helped to cut the umbilical cord and heard the baby's first cry.

Once the baby and mother were taken to the hospital, a physician praised the first responders for providing great care. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.