First legal marijuana-consumption bus hits Denver streets

Unassuming on the streets, Colorado's first fully-licensed legal marijuana tour bus is now open for business.

Sarah Woodson and her husband are the owners.

"Because cannabis is so highly regulated and we are the first it's like you're the guinea pig," she said.

Sarah Woodson's family obtained approval through Denver's social equity licensing program.

To qualify, one must be low income, grew up in a disadvantaged area or had a previous marijuana arrest. Sarah's husband had that.

Eric Escudero, the spokesman for Denver Excise and Licensing explained, "really this is the city's effort to try to make sure people who were most adversely impacted by the war on drugs specifically marijuana prohibition have the opportunity to benefit."

Yes, Denver has had marijuana tour buses roaming the streets before, but deemed illegal and they were shut down by the city.

The Cannabis Experience will be unlike any other van like this in Denver. It is required to have special ventilation. The door blocks off the smoke from the driver.

Sarah hopes this will be a step towards a marijuana lounge.

"We pretty much couldn't find the location so that's how the social equity program factored into us then saying let's raise the money on our own because we didn't have access to traditional funding or venture capitalist type funding," she said.

This bus will conduct tours for $69 to dispensaries and pick up passengers at Denver International Airport which would cost $100 for those anxious to get high as soon as they touch down.