First Alert Weather: Coloradans to experience coldest temperatures of the season

Coloradans should prepare for the coldest temperatures so far this year. Arctic air will invade Colorado this weekend. And the state is only on the fringe of this frigid air mass. The cold air pushes in tonight.

Much of the Front Range will be in the 20s and 30s Friday. Denver tonight will be in the single digits. Coloradans living along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains will experience the lowest temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist Kerrin Jeromin shows the low temperatures for Friday night. CBS News Colorado

Dangerous winds chills are the reason why Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. A Wind Chill Warning blankets nearly half of Colorado. The warning starts at midnight and extends through Tuesday morning. It could feel like -35 degrees. Monday will be the coldest Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the last decade according to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

Colorado's mountains will experience feet of snow. Colorado's Park Range Mountains could see up to 4 feet of snow by the end of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

Snow Amounts through Saturday CBS News Colorado

Snow will continue through the night in Colorado's High Country. Expect a burst of snow overnight north of I-70 along the Front Range.

Gov. Polis activated the Colorado National Guard ahead of the storm.