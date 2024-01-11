Gov. Polis gives verbal disaster declaration for winter cold snap, storm to open resources

Colorado is expecting a winter cold snap and winter storm, so the state is taking measures to protect people in the state from severe cold.

Gov. Jared Polis made a verbal disaster declaration on Thursday to activate the Colorado National Guard, ensuring access to resources so individuals can stay safe during the expected winter weather, the governor's office shared in a press release.

"No one should freeze to death in our state for lack of shelter," the governor shared in the press release. "We are working with cities and local communities to ensure that everyone has a warm place to go during this extreme cold snap."

According to the governor's office, "The order activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Department of Public Safety and its Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to take all necessary and appropriate state actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. Temperatures are projected to drop into single digits with wind chills below zero."

Currently Planned Warming Centers and Shelters, per the governor's office:

Below is a list of warming shelters open now. A list of warming shelters will be maintained at DHSEM.Colorado.gov throughout the weather event.

United Way Cold Weather Shelter: 870 28th St., Greeley, CO - Shelter

Guadalupe Center: 1442 N 11th Ave., Greeley, CO - Warming Center



Catholic Charities: 460 Linden Center Dr., Fort Collins, CO - Shelter



Murphy Center: 242 Conifer St., Fort Collins, CO, Friday-Monday: 8:00am - 5:00pm - Warming Center



Jefferson County: Multiple Shelter Locations Posted to Severe Weather Shelter Network website



Thornton: Call Community Connections HOTline at 720-977-5900 for locations

Denver: Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western hotel) overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and city recreation centers (in designated areas only) and libraries will be also available as warming centers during normal operating hours.



Safety Tips, per the governor's office: