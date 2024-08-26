Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle fire burning at storage facility in Boulder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Early Monday morning, firefighters rushed to a burning storage facility in Boulder. The fire broke out at 5800 Arapahoe Road where 12 to 14 units were impacted, according to Boulder Fire Rescue. 

Firefighters said the blaze was a second-alarm fire. The Arapahoe Road was closed in both directions between 55th and Cherryvale during the firefight. Crews reopened Arapahoe Road just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters in Boulder battled a fire at a storage facility early Monday morning.  Boulder Fire-Rescue

At least a dozen storage units suffered heavy smoke and fire damage. There were 45 personnel fighting the fire. No one was injured. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

