Memorial service to honor firefighters killed fighting wildfires in western Colorado, flags to fly at half-staff

Flags will fly at half-staff across Colorado on Sunday to honor the bravery and sacrifice of three firefighters killed while battling wildfires in Western Colorado.

Firefighters Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson died while fighting the Knowles Fire in Mesa County last Saturday. The fire sparked near Knowles Canyon in the southern section of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area southwest of Fruita. The area of the fire has since been overtaken by the Snyder Fire, which sparked in Utah and moved across the Colorado border.

Emily Barker (credit: GPACADEMY), Nick Hutcherson (Esther Karoleski) and Sydney Watson (credit: MEREDITH.WATSON.3954) CBS

Barker, Hutcherson and Watson were assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and were engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire when they were killed in an event known as a burnover, a situation in which firefighters are overtaken or trapped by a wildfire and take cover under protective shelters carried in their packs. Two other firefighters were also injured in the burnover.

On July 5, a public memorial service for the fallen firefighters will be held at Las Colonias Park at 11 a.m.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor them.

"These three brave heroes ran towards the flames, put themselves in harm's way, and gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect Coloradans, our communities, and our families. This Sunday, to honor their lives, flags will fly at half-staff across the state to show Colorado's gratitude for their bravery. My heart goes out to the friends, family, loved ones, and fellow crew members who mourn the loss of Emily, Nick, and Sydney," said Polis.