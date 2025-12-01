Fired Colorado school dean sues Elizabeth School District after banned books returned to shelves

A Colorado middle school dean, who was allegedly fired for refusing to comply with a school district's attempt to ban 19 books from school libraries, is suing the district. She alleges that the firing of one of the only Black district employees was racially motivated and part of an effort to "silence" her and her criticism of the attempted ban.

LeEllen Condry was hired by the Elizabeth School District as the dean of students at Elizabeth Middle School in June 2024 and fired on Aug. 27, 2024, the day after school district officials read her concerns about the proposed ban, feedback to which the district sought from the community and employees, court records show.

LeEllen Condry, former dean of students at Elizabeth Middle School, speaks about her opposition to a book ban by the Elizabeth School District, which she feels is why she was let go. CBS

The attempted ban in 2024 sparked widespread criticism from civil rights groups, including the ACLU, the NAACP of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming, and the Authors' Guild, and prompted a separate lawsuit. A U.S. district judge ordered the books returned to shelves in April, and after a temporary pause, a federal appeals court affirmed that ruling in May.

Condry and her attorneys characterized the attempt to ban the books as "explicitly racist, sexist, homophobic, and transphobic," in s 24-page federal lawsuit filed on Sunday.

"It is time to end corruption, racism, and discrimination in the Elizabeth School District," Condry said in a statement, through her attorneys, on Monday. "It is now my time to take back my voice that was once silenced, and to speak up against the dishonest leadership that uses its power to erase the voices of diverse groups of people."

"The Book Ban targeted authors and subjects that spoke to the real experiences of Black folks, women, and LGBT individuals, and that accurately told their history of oppression in this country," the lawsuit reads, in part.

A spokesman for the Elizabeth School District acknowledged a request for comment on Monday, but didn't otherwise provide a comment or statement to CBS News Colorado as of publication time.

The books in question included:

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas "Beloved" by Toni Morrison "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini "You Should See Me in a Crown" by Leah Johnson "#Pride: Championing LGBTQ Rights" by Rebecca Felix "George" (now published and referred to as "Melissa") by Alex Gino "It's Your World—If You Don't Like It, Change It" by Mikki Halpin "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher "Looking for Alaska" by John Green "Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Picoult "Crank" by Ellen Hopkins "Glass" by Ellen Hopkins "Fallout" by Ellen Hopkins "Identical" by Ellen Hopkins "Burned" by Ellen Hopkins "Smoke" by Ellen Hopkins "Redwood and Ponytail" by K.A. Holt

The case was assigned to a judge on Monday, but a hearing has not yet been scheduled, court records show.

Elizabeth is about 45 miles southeast of Denver and about 15 miles east of Castle Rock.