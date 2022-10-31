9 hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire

West Metro firefighters were called to the Tiffany Square Apartments early Monday morning, where a fire had engulfed part of the complex. Three people were taken to the hospital and six others were treated on scene and released, though the extent of their injuries were not yet known.

One firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation.

WMFR says the three taken to hospital is a family. A woman and her child had to jump from the second floor, while the man was able to walk to the first floor to evacuate.

A neighbor, identified as Donald, said he tried to help however he could.

"I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire," Donald said. "People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can."

Fire damaged 14 units at the complex. Residents of all 32 units have been displaced. The fire is under control and the Red Cross is on the scene to help those displaced.

Sheridan is currently closed between 8th and 11th while firefighters continue to work the scene.