Watch CBS News
Local News

9 hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

3 hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire
3 hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire 01:07

West Metro firefighters were called to the Tiffany Square Apartments early Monday morning, where a fire had engulfed part of the complex. Three people were taken to the hospital and six others were treated on scene and released, though the extent of their injuries were not yet known. 

One firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation.

WMFR says the three taken to hospital is a family. A woman and her child had to jump from the second floor, while the man was able to walk to the first floor to evacuate. 

A neighbor, identified as Donald, said he tried to help however he could.

"I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire," Donald said. "People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can."

Fire damaged 14 units at the complex. Residents of all 32 units have been displaced. The fire is under control and the Red Cross is on the scene to help those displaced. 

Sheridan is currently closed between 8th and 11th while firefighters continue to work the scene. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 6:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.