Arson investigated as possible cause of porta-potty fires in Colorado mountain town

Colorado law enforcement is investigating arson as a possible cause of two porta-potty fires in Nederland last week. According to investigators, crews from the Nederland Fire Protection District, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, Timberline Fire Protection District and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office rushed to a fire at 101 Lakeview Drive at Chipeta Park.

According to investigators, crews arrived to find two porta-potties on fire and a tree that was actively burning. Firefighters said they quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby fuels.

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The Nederland Fire Protection District, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the fire. Investigators said based on current findings, the fire is being investigated as arson.

Additional information from the Nederland Fire Protection District:

As fire conditions continue to worsen in and around Nederland, NFPD remains committed to community safety. We are requesting the public's assistance with any information related to the events leading up to this incident. Anyone with information should contact Fire Marshal Joslin at 303.258.9161 ext. 104.