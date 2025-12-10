Watch CBS News
Fire at home in Denver metro area kills one resident, injures another

Christa Swanson
One person has died after a house fire broke out in the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon.

The Westminster Fire Department was called to a home near 80th Avenue and Wolf Street around 4 p.m. Firefighters said two residents were injured in the fire and were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the other person later died at the hospital.

fatal-fire-westminster.jpg
Westminster Fire Department

Three firefighters were also medically evaluated at the scene due to smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the fire displaced families from two units in the building, and they're receiving help from the Red Cross.

WFD said the identity of the person who died will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after the next of kin have been notified.

