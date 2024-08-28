Fire heavily damages house in southwestern part of Denver metro area, people and pets get out safely

Fire heavily damages house in Denver metro area, people and pets get out safely

Two people and their pets escaped without getting hurt when flames tore through a house overnight in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area.



It happened early Wednesday morning on Polk Place near the intersection of Coal Mine Avenue and Simms Street. That's in Jefferson County.

Firefighting crews saw heavy fire activity when they arrived at the home. No one was hurt battling the blaze.

So far it's not clear how much damage the fire caused to the home.

Officials from South Metro Fire Rescue said they think the fire started in the backyard and spread to the house, but the "exact ignition source and location" so far hasn't been determined.

The American Red Cross is working with the people who have been displaced by the fire.