Fire danger a concern along Colorado's Front Range due to Monday's windy, dry conditions combined with heat

Residents of the Denver metro area and Colorado's Front Range only have to make it through Monday before it starts to feel like early spring again.

A view of the mountains from CBS Colorado's news helicopter Monday morning CBS

But Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to windy, dry conditions combined with temperatures in the upper 70s and as high as the low 80s in some areas.

Red flag warnings are in place for areas like Douglas County, Jefferson County, Boulder County, Larimer County and Weld County.

Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon. Some areas will see 30 to 40 mph gusts, but winds in Denver won't be quite as strong as in some surrounding communities. Relative humidity will also drop as low as 9% across parts of Colorado.

A cooldown is coming overnight, and temperatures will only be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, which is normal for this time of year.