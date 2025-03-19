Fire crews, neighborhood mitigation prevented disaster for Colorado homeowners

Aurora Fire Rescue believes humans may have caused Monday's brushfires that put homes in one neighborhood at risk. The fires were fueled by dry vegetation and gusty winds. The combination of these factors created the perfect conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

Jewell Wetlands Park Aurora Fire Rescue

"When the red flag warning was issued, we up-staffed five of our wildland fire engines with extra firefighters, knowing that if a fire starts, it could grow quickly," said Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer with Aurora Fire Rescue.

The first fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. inside Jewell Wetlands Park, a natural area located in Aurora. Large flames were visible as the fire spread through trees and grass. Dead-burning trees created additional dangers for firefighters.

"Standing dead trees in the Jewell Wetlands Park were a significant risk, with flame heights reaching up to 30 feet," said Hurst. Fire crews had to be cautious of falling branches and the risk of additional fires sparked by the embers.

Aurora Fire Rescue's Brush trucks used progressive packs as they were unable to drive to the flames. At one point, water supply became an issue.

"Where these fires are located, they're often pretty far away from fire hydrants," said Hurst. "In the initial moments of a fire attack, it can be challenging to get water on the fire."

Minutes after the Jewell Wetlands fire was reported, another blaze was called in at the 8000 block of South Kewanee Street. This fire spread to 2 to 3 acres and got dangerously close to several homes before being contained.

Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire mitigation efforts in the neighborhood near Jewell Wetlands Park, including the HOA's focus on clearing vegetation and maintaining defensible space, likely helped protect the homes in the area. CBS

One resident, Briana Kehoe, said she felt panic when she got the call from her husband, saying that smoke was visible near their house. Kehoe rushed home and arrived just in time to see firefighters working to contain the fire.

"We were very, very lucky," Kehoe said. "This is reality. I could've been much worse. I'm extremely grateful to the firefighters who responded so quickly."

The fire near Kehoe's home was barely two feet from the fence line. The quick action of firefighters and residents, including Kehoe's daughter who was helping spray down the fence, was crucial in saving their homes.

She says that the community has been proactive about fire prevention.

With Colorado's dry conditions and the risk of high winds, the responsibility falls on everyone to prevent dangerous situations from escalating. Hurst says homeowners can play an essential role in preventing fires from spreading.

He encouraged residents to focus on the "home ignition zone," which is the area within five feet of a house.

"Make sure anything within that zone is non-combustible," Hurst said. "Things like mulch, dry grasses, and even pine trees can catch flying embers from wildfires, which can lead to house fires."

While the cause of both fires is still under investigation, fire officials believe that both were likely human-caused, as there was no lightning in the area at the time.