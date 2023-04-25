Film on the Rocks lineup announced for 2023: includes "Top Gun: Maverick," "Return of the Jedi"

Summer is just around the corner and Red Rocks has released its annual Film on the Rocks lineup.

This summer you can enjoy classics like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Return of the Jedi" as well as cultural phenomenons like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Tom Cruise attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London. Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tickets are $20 for general admission and 35 for VIP access. Get more information about the movies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at denverfilm.org.

Film on the Rocks 2023 schedule:

June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

July 10: Top Gun: Maverick

July 24: Mamma Mia!

Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi