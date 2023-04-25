Film on the Rocks lineup announced for 2023: includes "Top Gun: Maverick," "Return of the Jedi"
Summer is just around the corner and Red Rocks has released its annual Film on the Rocks lineup.
This summer you can enjoy classics like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Return of the Jedi" as well as cultural phenomenons like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
Tickets are $20 for general admission and 35 for VIP access. Get more information about the movies at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at denverfilm.org.
Film on the Rocks 2023 schedule:
June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
June 19: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
July 10: Top Gun: Maverick
July 24: Mamma Mia!
Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
