Colorado families are grieving after a suspected mass drug overdose at an Aurora apartment left two people dead and three others hospitalized Monday morning.

Aurora police responded to the Park 16 Apartments in the 11300 block of East 16th Avenue just before 7:40 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found five people unresponsive. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to the hospital and initially reported to be in stable condition. Police confirmed all five were adults.



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CBS Colorado spoke with friends and family members of both victims who died. The woman was described as a bright mother who was loved by many. Friends and family of the man who died are planning a balloon release in his memory Wednesday.

Investigators suspect fentanyl may have been involved, but lab testing and autopsies will determine exactly what the victims consumed.

APD's homicide and narcotics units are investigating.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Field Division, which covers Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, this is the largest suspected mass overdose in the region known to the agency since February 2022. That's when five adults died after consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine inside a Commerce City apartment.

No criminal charges were filed in that case after investigators were unable to determine the source of the fentanyl.

Monday's tragedy comes after Colorado saw a reversal in its progress in reducing fentanyl deaths.

In April 2025, CBS Colorado reported a 35% decline in fentanyl-related deaths based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through November 2024. However, more recent state health data cited by Boulder County Public Health shows fentanyl poisoning deaths increased from 760 in 2024 to 980 in 2025, an increase of nearly 29%.

Aurora Police Department Agent Kristopher McDowell said people who purchase illicit drugs may unknowingly consume fentanyl or other dangerous substances.

"You may think it's one thing, it oftentimes can turn out to be something else," McDowell said. "They mix small quantities into other drugs and then market it as something else. So oftentimes these people they don't even know that they're ingesting these lethal drugs because they were mixed in for, you know, for economic reasons, you know, to increase their profits."

Even people who have previously consumed drugs without experiencing an overdose could be at risk the next time, he said.

"They're not mixed with laboratory precision," McDowell said. "Just one dose, that's all it takes, could kill you."

Aurora investigators hope interviews with the surviving victims and other witnesses will help them determine where the drugs came from and whether more of the deadly supply could still be circulating in the community.