Two people are dead after taking drugs that are suspected to have been laced with fentanyl in Colorado's Adams County. Three other people are also in the hospital.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a home on East 16th Avenue on Monday around 7:30 a.m. That area is just north of Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

CBS

APD says they found five people with apparent drug overdose symptoms after they ingested a narcotic laced with the suspected fentanyl. A man and a woman were declared dead at the scene.

Police said the people who were taken to the hospital are in stable condition.

None of the identities of anyone involved have been released.