Student admits to involvement with bomb threat to middle school in Longmont

Student admits to involvement with bomb threat at Westview Middle School
Longmont police issued an update on a school evacuation that happened on Friday after a bomb threat was received. 

The police department says a female student was reportedly in connection to the threat and acknowledged her involvement. 

There could be an alternate consideration to juvenile prosecution in this criminal case, according to Longmont police. 

Westview Middle School is a part of the St. Vrain Valley School District. 

First published on January 25, 2024 / 3:49 PM MST

