FedEx semi truck goes off Colorado's I-70, driver and passenger injured

A semi truck went off eastbound I-70 at mile marker 237 in Colorado on Thursday. Investigators with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before the St. Mary's/Fall River Road exit at 8:20 a.m.  

Investigators said both the driver and passenger got out of the truck, which was hauling two trailers, and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Crews closed Stanley Road in both directions at Fall River and Liquid Descent rafting company. The right lane of eastbound I-70 was closed during the crash cleanup, investigation, and recovery. 

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

