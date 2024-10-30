Federal home energy rebate program launches in Colorado

Department of Energy rolling out first phase of home energy rebate program in Colorado

Department of Energy rolling out first phase of home energy rebate program in Colorado

Department of Energy rolling out first phase of home energy rebate program in Colorado

The Biden Administration is announcing the launch of a federal home energy rebate program in Colorado. It aims to help lower families' utility bills.

File photo of a Samsung air-to-water heat pump Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

The program will provide Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates to qualified Coloradans when they install cost-saving measures like heat pumps, electrical panels and insulation. Eligible households will be able to save up to $14,000 per home.

"From folks living in the Plains to those in the Rockies, big cost savings are coming for Coloradans looking to adapt their home's energy needs to face the new challenges posed by climate change," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said. "Colorado's HEAR program presents a historic opportunity for residents in the state to save hundreds to thousands of dollars on energy-efficient upgrades and reduce energy bills for seasons to come."

The federal Inflation Reduction Act provides more than $8 billion in funding for states to lower energy costs and increase efficiency in American homes. Learn more at energy.gov/save/rebates.