Federal government to release $66 million withheld from Colorado schools

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Education received notice that more than $66 million is being released by the U.S. Department of Education for public schools in the state.

The funds earmarked by Congress for English language learners, teacher training, academic enrichment and to support the children of migrant farmworkers were expected on July 1, but were held back so the federal government could review whether the grants align with President Trump's priorities.

CBS

Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova issued a statement saying:

We are pleased by today's notice that the US Department of Education (ED) will release funding for Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, and Adult Education and Family Literacy for the 2025-2026 school year.

For the State of Colorado, last year we received:

Title 1-C: $7,189,738

Title II-A: $25,937,647

Title III-A: $11,172,632

Title IV-A: $13,529,608

Adult Education and Family Literacy (AEFLA): $8,814,117

We anticipate similar allocations for the coming year. As soon as we receive the grant award notifications and - in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General - complete a review of the assurances, our team will begin working to provide grant award letters for these title funds to our school districts and BOCES.

Federal dollars provide critical support for every child in Colorado - no matter where they live - to learn, grow, and thrive. We are grateful to US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and to the many educators, district leaders, community partners, elected officials, and public education supporters who advocated for the release of these much-needed funds.

Denver Public Schools also released a statement:

"The Trump administration's late June announcement to freeze previously approved Title grant funding for schools sent shockwaves across the country. This funding is absolutely critical for the education and well-being of many students, especially those who are most vulnerable, and for the teachers who support them.

While Denver Public Schools is pleased that all of the promised funding has been released, we realize that this is only for the 2025-2026 school year. Future years of Title funding are still in potential jeopardy. So, while this is good, the long term picture remains uncertain."

The state department of education says it was told the funds would begin to arrive on July 28. A week ago, Colorado received notice that $12.8 million of federal funds expected July 1 were being released. Those funds were for after-school enrichment.