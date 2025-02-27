Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI arrests Mexican national accused of distributing meth on indian reservation in Wyoming

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

FBI arrests Mexican national accused of distributing meth on indian reservation in Wyoming
FBI arrests Mexican national accused of distributing meth on indian reservation in Wyoming 00:20

The FBI arrested three people, including a migrant from Mexico who was in the U.S. illegally, as part of a drug bust in Wyoming. According to federal agents, the illegal immigrant has probable ties to a known transnational drug trafficking organization which was recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

wyoming-cartel-bust-1-fbi-denver-tweet-1.png
FBI

That suspect was taken into custody on charges he distributed large quantities of methamphetamine on and around the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. 

He was taken into custody in Fremont County, Wyo. and found with approximately one pound of methamphetamine and multiple firearms. 

wyoming-cartel-bust-2-fbi-denver-tweet-1.png
FBI

Two others were taken into custody, one of whom was in the U.S. illegally. 

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Trails Task Force conducted this investigation with special assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.