FBI arrests Mexican national accused of distributing meth on indian reservation in Wyoming

The FBI arrested three people, including a migrant from Mexico who was in the U.S. illegally, as part of a drug bust in Wyoming. According to federal agents, the illegal immigrant has probable ties to a known transnational drug trafficking organization which was recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

That suspect was taken into custody on charges he distributed large quantities of methamphetamine on and around the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

He was taken into custody in Fremont County, Wyo. and found with approximately one pound of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Two others were taken into custody, one of whom was in the U.S. illegally.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Trails Task Force conducted this investigation with special assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.