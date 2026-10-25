Three killed in small plane crash on Colorado's Western Slope

Three people were found dead after a plane crash on Colorado's Western Slope on Saturday.

First responders made their way to a remote area near Swampy Pass in Gunnison County after receiving a 911 alert about a small aircraft crash around 9:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived at the crash site, they found all three occupants of the plane had been killed in the crash.

The Gunnison County Coroner's Office has identified the three people as 46-year-old Mark Hendrickson, 15-year-old Alan Hendrickson and 13-year-old Chase Hendrickson. The trio were residents of Rifle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Forest Service. They said more information on the investigation will be released as it becomes available.