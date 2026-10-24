Small plane crashes on Colorado's Western Slope

First responders on Colorado's Western Slope were called to the scene of a small plane crash on Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office announced that the plane went down off Ohio Creek Road and that emergency responders were working to reach the scene.

They asked residents not to call 911 for information on the crash.

It's not yet known how many people were aboard the aircraft or how severe their injuries are.

CBS Colorado reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information but has not yet received a response. The sheriff's office has not released further details as of the time of this story's publishing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.