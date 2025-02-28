Shooting takes place in King Soopers parking lot in southern Colorado, 1 dead

A fatal shooting took place in a King Soopers parking lot in southern Colorado on Thursday, and police aren't revealing whether they have captured the person who is suspected. It happened at 12:20 p.m. in Monument in the northern part of the Colorado Springs metro area.

A witness called 911 to tell authorities that a man walked up to a vehicle in the grocery store parking lot, located off West Baptist Road, and fired a shot or shots inside it. Police officers who responded to the scene found a deceased female dead in the car.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office described the shooting as an isolated incident. So far they aren't saying if they suspect the victim and the shooter knew each other.

"I think any time we have an incident like this where it's in the broad daylight and in the public, it's very dangerous and very unnerving for the public," said sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Kurt Smith. "At this time we don't have any information that would allude to a further threat to the community, but we obviously understand this is a very big deal to the community.

"It's very touching to everyone involved. Deputies and officers responded very quickly. There was no further threat and obviously we consider this to be an isolated incident."

Anyone who has information about the shooting that might help the sheriff's office with their investigation is asked to call 719-390-5555.

A few hours after the shooting, the grocery store remained open. The investigation of the crime scene was only blocking off part of the parking lot.