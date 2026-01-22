Head on collision between semi trucks kills one in Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol closed Highway 287 overnight due to a crash involving three semi trucks.

According to CSP, the crash happened at milepost three, just north of the Oklahoma state line, around 11:39 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a man driving a Peterbilt semi hauling a trailer was heading south on the highway when he crossed over the center line. The truck collided head-on with another Peterbilt semi hauling a trailer that was heading northbound along the highway.

Colorado State Patrol

The first truck came to a stop in the southbound lanes before catching fire. The Texas man driving the northbound truck veered off the right side of the road before coming to a stop.

Authorities said a man from Florida was driving a Volvo semi hauling a trailer, and was following behind the southbound Peterbilt at the time of the crash. He drove off the right side of the road to avoid the collision and struck a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop.

Colorado State Patrol

The man driving the southbound Peterbilt was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the condition of the other two drivers involved.

CSP said the highway was closed for about 10 hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene. They asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact CSP dispatch at (719) 544-2424 and reference case VC260027.