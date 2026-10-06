Why Northern Colorado police haven't identified or charged man involved in fatal Old Town Fort Collins crash

Fort Collins police say they will continue to withhold the identity of the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in late August, noting they are also not prepared to say if he or she will face charges.

The investigation began on Aug. 29 after a pickup truck with Wyoming plates, reportedly driven by an older man, hopped a curb in Old Town Fort Collins.



CBS

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the fatal crash that killed Joshua Robert Douglas has not been publicly identified or charged as investigators continue working to complete the case.

While Fort Collins Police Services, and other agencies, commonly publicly identify and charge individuals in relatively short periods of time, the agency says this crash may take more time to finalize an investigation.

Some in the region have asked CBS Colorado to investigate why the agency isn't releasing details on the driver, or their condition, during the initial investigation.

Fort Collins Police Officer Brandon Barnes said fatal and serious-injury crashes require a significantly more extensive investigation than a routine DUI case, particularly when investigators are determining whether impairment played a role.

"On fatal and serious bodily injury cases it is imperative for both the suspect and the victim(s) to know the exact level (of) impairment, if any, before making a charging decision or recommendation to the District Attorney's office," Barnes said.

The level of impairment could determine whether a potential charge is a misdemeanor or felony, Barnes said. In some cases, investigators can more readily determine whether a driver was highly intoxicated by alcohol. Other cases require toxicology testing to determine whether drugs or other substances may have been a factor.

Those toxicology tests are sent to outside entities, and Fort Collins police do not control how long the testing takes. Barnes said final results can historically take weeks to months.

Barnes said fatal crash investigations are essentially treated as homicide investigations, with investigators conducting significant follow-up work to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"It is essential for police to have a complete investigation conducted prior to any criminal charging decision in these types of cases," Barnes said.

In Douglas' case, investigators have spoken with all known witnesses and have been in contact with victims and their families, Barnes said. Police are continuing to work to complete the investigation.

The department's Victim Advocate Team is also working to support those involved while the investigation continues, Barnes said.

Police acknowledged the case has generated significant interest from the community and said they will share more information with CBS Colorado once the investigation is complete.

As for why the driver has not been publicly identified, Barnes said police have positively identified him. However, Barnes claimed Fort Collins Police has a long-standing practice of not publicly identifying someone before that person has been charged with a crime in most situations.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.