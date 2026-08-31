Community mourns victim of Northern Colorado crash that killed one person and injured several others

Flowers, notes and messages have been left at a memorial set up in Fort Collins, Colorado, where a man was killed last weekend when a truck hit multiple pedestrians.

A 33-year-old man was killed Saturday after police say a truck crashed into a vehicle and then continued onto a sidewalk near College Avenue and Mountain Avenue. It struck several people before it crashed into a tree.

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Joshua Robert Douglass was identified by his family as the man who died in the crash. Letters from his mother and sister described Douglass as someone who was deeply loved by those close to him.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon shortly after Tour de Fat, the annual New Belgium Brewing bike parade, had ended and crowds were still gathered in Old Town.

James Mikolajek, who was attending the event, said he heard the crash, then heard the truck continue down the sidewalk.

"I heard the truck jump the curb. I heard it race down the sidewalk," Mikolajek said.

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Mikolajek said hundreds of people were in the area when the truck entered the sidewalk.

"It was chaotic," Mikolajek recalled.

The truck struck six people, killing Douglass and injuring five others. Four of those injured were taken to the hospital.

"I saw a man down on the ground, face down. He looked; he wasn't moving at all," Mikolajek said.

As people fled from the area, Mikolajek said he was trying to understand what was happening.

"Is this intentional or is this accident? And why is he not stopping?" Mikolajek asked.

Other people at the scene moved toward the victims to help.

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"A lot of people just ran in to try to help. I'm really proud of this town and the way some of the people just naturally reacted to this," Mikolajek said.

The driver was also medically evaluated following the crash. Mikolajek said he saw the driver.

"I could tell he was an older man. I have a hard time thinking someone would do this, anyone would do this, intentionally. But what I saw didn't match what one would think was intentional. The guy was pretty lucid," Mikolajek said.

He said the crash was difficult to watch, particularly knowing someone had died.

"I felt so bad for that young man who lost his life. It was, he was out enjoying an ice cream and just like that, lost his life. It was very tragic," Mikolajek said.

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A memorial for Douglass has begun to grow near the crash scene as his family mourns his death.

Fort Collins police have not identified the driver or said whether he is facing charges.

Police are investigating whether a medical emergency or intoxication played a role in the crash.