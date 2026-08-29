Injuries reported in crash in front of Northern Colorado ice cream shop

Police are investigating a crash in front of a popular ice cream shop in Northern Colorado that left at least one person injured.

Around 12:40 p.m., Fort Collins Police Services shared that they were investigating a crash in the 100 block of West Mountain in Old Town. Footage from the scene appears to show a truck on the sidewalk in front of Walrus Ice Cream and a bicycle pinned against a nearby tree.

CBS

FCPS says its Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling team is investigating the crash and that "all injured have been transported to area hospitals." They have not yet specified how many people were involved in the crash or the severity of their injuries.

Police said the Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the crash response.

Mountain Avenue is closed in both directions between College Avenue and Mason Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.