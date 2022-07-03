Watch CBS News
Denver driver dies in head-on collision

By Libby Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Driver Killed in Head-On Crash
Denver Driver Killed in Head-On Crash 00:35

Colorado State Patrol said that a 27-year-old Denver man died on highway 93 between I-70 and Alameda Ave. It happened Saturday, July 3, 2022 at about 5:30 p.m. 

party-bus-crash-7vo-frame-239.jpg
Fatal crash outside of Red Rocks Amphitheatre.  CBS

Investigators said that the Denver man was driving a Kia Optima, and was trying to pass an SUV on a double yellow line when he hit a Ford F-550 head on, and then hit the SUV it was trying to pass. Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected of contributing to the crash.  

There were no other injuries in the crash. 

First published on July 3, 2022 / 12:56 PM

