Fatal crash involving trash truck, bicycle under investigation by Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash south of Longmont that claimed the life of a cyclist late Friday morning.

The CSP said the crash took place around 11:02 a.m. on Highway 119 and Niwot Road. They reported that the crash involved a dump truck and a bicycle, but have not yet released details on how it happened.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP said their identity will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities have closed Highway 119 southbound at Airport Road while they investigate the scene. There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.