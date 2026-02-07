Far East Center of Denver to unveil new mural, historic landmark plaque at Lunar New Year festival

One of Denver's largest celebrations of the Lunar New Year is almost here, and a local artist is creating something special for the occasion.

Ratha Sok has been hard at work creating a mural celebrating the community's cultural identity.

"I'm painting three lions, and it's a fun, playful mural celebrating culture and heritage. Lions represent family, culture and prosperity," said Sok. "I'm here to paint this mural before Lunar New Year, which is the unveiling day, in a couple of weeks, and so this mural is going to also celebrate that as well."

Sok is a first-generation Cambodian American contemporary artist, and says he's excited and honored to give back to his community.

Mimi Luong, whose family owns and manages the Far East Center, says they have hosted the Lunar New Year celebration for 35 years now. The center sees between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors each day of the festival.

"Over the two days, the community can expect a full lineup of cultural and family-friendly festivities, including lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, K-pop dance showcases, and our always-popular Bún Đặc Biệt (combination noodle bowl) eating contest, along with much more. We'll also have food trucks, street food vendors, and 20+ local vendors, creating a lively marketplace that reflects the flavors, creativity, and diversity of our community," said Luong.

The celebration is deeply rooted in the neighborhood's traditions, Luong said. This year will bring even more to celebrate as the center unveils its Historic Designated Landmark plaque, recognizing it as a historic site.

The Far East Center is at the heart of Little Saigon, a vibrant cultural and business district full of restaurants, bakeries, markets, and more, established in the 1970s by Vietnamese refugees.

Joie Ha, the executive director of Colorado Asian Pacific United told History Colorado that "Little Saigon is the beating heart of our community. Like the lotus that emerges from mud, we have risen resolute regardless of the circumstances. It is a testament of our people's resilience that, despite being displaced from our homelands thousands of miles away, we can still blossom."

The center was added to Colorado's State Register of Historic Properties in 2024.

Luong says unveiling the plaque will be "a moment that honors the legacy of the families, businesses, and community members who have built and sustained this space for decades."

Gov. Jared Polis will attend this year's celebration to acknowledge the center's contributions to Denver's diverse community.

The festival takes place at the Far East Center, located at 333 S. Federal Blvd., on Feb. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

As for hopes for the coming year, Luong said, "My greatest wish is continued health, balance, and joy for my family, and for the Far East Center, a year of growth, unity, and preservation. I hope we can continue creating spaces where culture and tradition are celebrated, small businesses are supported, and future generations feel proud of their heritage and connected to their community."