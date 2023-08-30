Fans rush Atlanta Braves player at Coors Field, part of a growing trend, psychologist says

Rabid fan behavior. Clinical psychologist and Metro State University professor Shawn Worthy says it's happening more often.

"It seems to be a more common occurrence these days that people are somehow trying to be in the mix, you know, in the show, in the game, whatever," Worthy said.

His perspective comes after two men were arrested and a boy was given a citation for rushing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. at Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Worthy points to three possible reasons: mental health problems, a sense of over-affiliation with a player or team and lastly, social media culture.

"Folks will do anything for the selfie, anything for the TikTok shot, anything for the Instagram shot," Worthy said.

While these actions may garner views and laughs, they can also have serious consequences, from injury to legal action.

"It looks funny or whatever for the three seconds they're on the field, but the reality is the legal stuff they may have to go through because of it isn't funny or fun," Worthy said.

In this case, both fans -- Jefferson Gonzales-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz -- were arrested by Denver police for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

But it's not the first time this year something like this has happened at Coors Field. In April, a man tackled Rockies mascot Dinger.

"So there is that kind of contagion where a person sees somebody else do it and that makes them more likely to do it as well," Worthy said.

While we can only guess at these fans' motives, one of the men appears to try to take a selfie with Acuña -- something, Worthy says, is a sign of the times.

"The desire for people to get noticed, the desire for people to have their three minutes of fame, I think drives a lot of unfortunate things," Worthy said.

Neither the Braves nor the Rockies have responded to CBS News Colorado's request for comment yet.