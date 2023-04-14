Fan who attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger, turns himself in to Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department says a fan who attacked the Colorado Rockies mascot, Dinger, has turned himself in to authorities.

Investigators issued an alert after the fan, identified as Kenneth Sonley, 45, climbed on top of the dugout and tackled the purple dinosaur in Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Police released a picture of the suspect on Monday night following the game and asked for the public's help in locating the suspect.

…turned himself into DPD today at approximately 2:50 p.m., and he was cited for assault and disturbing the peace. Since Sonley was not taken into custody, there is no booking photo. Again, Denver Police thank the community for tips which led to the identification of Sonley. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 14, 2023

The department expresses appreciation from the public as tips from the community allowed authorities to contact Sonley by phone.