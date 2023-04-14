Watch CBS News
By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Fan who attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger, turns himself in to Denver Police Department
The Denver Police Department says a fan who attacked the Colorado Rockies mascot, Dinger, has turned himself in to authorities. 

Investigators issued an alert after the fan, identified as Kenneth Sonley, 45, climbed on top of the dugout and tackled the purple dinosaur in Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

Police released a picture of the suspect on Monday night following the game and asked for the public's help in locating the suspect. 

DPD tweeted Friday afternoon, that the fan turned himself in at approximately 2:50 p.m. The fan was cited for for assault and disturbing the peace, according to the department. 

The department expresses appreciation from the public as tips from the community allowed authorities to contact Sonley by phone. 

