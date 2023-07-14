Fan secures limited wheelchair accessible seating for Taylor Swift concert: "Oh my gosh, we are thrilled"

With a smile that just won't quit, Emma Reed of Monument has good reason to celebrate.

"Oh my gosh, we are thrilled and over the top looking forward to having an absolute blast at the concert," said Emma's mother Kristen Gwatkin.

They had secured tickets for one of the Taylor Swift concerts, but not for wheelchair-accessible seating.

This was a 21st birthday present for Emma who cannot speak and has been in a wheelchair most of her life.

Her mother says Emma got strength from the Swift lyrics.

"Taylor always has a message about coming back from the tough times," she said

CBS

Emma's mother had worried accessible seating tickets might have been sold to able bodied people.

"It is precluded by the ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) from asking for any proof of disability from fans purchasing ADA seats," Ticketmaster stated to CBS News Colorado.

The company added it can act in some cases to "cancel (re)sales when it has evidence to support it."

But Empower Field came through with accessible seating tickets.

"We've got purple streamers that we might end up attaching to her wheelchair as we leave for the concert," Emma's mother said.

CBS

Their overnight room is decorated in a "lavender haze" in honor of a Swift song with posters of the star and balloons.

And a sign with an invitation for Taylor to have a drink with Emma who her mother described as "a young woman who is a joy and an amazing spirit."

First though comes the birthday cake for a 21 year old who finds joy in a music of a star, but also this simple song.

"Happy birthday dear Emma happy birthday to you," the family cheered.