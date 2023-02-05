Family of overdose victim shares thoughts on formation of Denver's new investigative task force targeting fentanyl distribution

Family members of an overdose victim are supporting the new formation of the Denver Police Department's new task force dedicated to combatting fentanyl dealing.

Malik Majekodunmi, a former Cherry Creek High School football player, died back in late December after consuming a pill that was suspectedly laced with fentanyl.

Majekodunmi/Smoak Family/CBS

Rose Smoak, Malik's mother, spoke with CBS News Colorado about the formation of the fentanyl task force in hopes of reducing more incidents related to fentanyl such as her son's.

"Delivering fentanyl pills to individuals.. that's murder," Smoak said. "That's a crime and we shouldn't have to wait three months for all the resources to be open... the gates opened to find who did this."

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says there were 215 overdose deaths reported in 2022. There were also 1,724 cases involving suspected fentanyl in 2022, compared to 286 back in 2020.

"I lost my son, my only son for no reason," Smoak said. "Someone gave him a pill and he stopped breathing."

With the formation of the new task force, Denver Police Lt. Aaron Rebeternanal, who is also the leader of the new unit, believes this is the first step to reducing the amount of overdose deaths in the state.

"We can specifically target fentanyl distribution networks and then address overdose death investigations, try to get those more streamlined and have more success with prosecution," he said. "It kind of just exploded on the scene and it was here. And it just continues to double at a rate."

He also says Denver police is the first in the state to dedicate a task force team strictly to fentanyl cases.

The team consists of one sergeant and five detectives, who will work closely with the Denver District Attorney's Office, state and federal partners to seek prosecution of fentanyl dealers responsible for overdose deaths.

"As a law enforcement agency, we must adapt as trends change," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "By refocusing this team of investigators, we are increasing our capacity to address the fentanyl epidemic, hold dealers accountable and remove more fentanyl from our streets with the ultimate goal of saving lives."

For Malik's family, they are still searching for answers surrounding his death and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the Denver Police Department.