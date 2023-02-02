Denver police announces new investigation team created to combat fentanyl

Denver police announce the formation of a new task force, dedicated to combatting the rise of fentanyl, the department said in a press release.

The Fentanyl Investigations Team or FIT, was formed to address the rise in fentanyl distribution along the Denver metro, which has become an ever-increasing epidemic.

Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says there were 215 overdose deaths reported in 2022. There were 1,724 cases involving suspected fentanyl in 2022, compared to 286 back in 2020.

FIT is dedicated to focusing on disrupting distribution networks, and reducing the supply of fentanyl in the community, while assisting with suspected fentanyl overdose death investigations where there is information that could lead to identifying a dealer or person who provided the narcotics, and possible charges.

The team consists of one sergeant and five detectives, who will work closely with the Denver District Attorney's Office, state, and federal partners to seek prosecution of fentanyl dealers responsible for overdose deaths.

"As a law enforcement agency, we must adapt as trends change," said Denver police chief, Ron Thomas. "By refocusing this team of investigators, we are increasing our capacity to address the fentanyl epidemic, hold dealers accountable and remove more fentanyl from our streets with the ultimate goal of saving lives."

DPD says it will continue working with the Front Range Task Force, state and federal partners, while patrol officers and district narcotics investigators also continue focusing on this dangerous narcotic.