Family of missing Denver hairstylist says her body has been found

The family of a Denver hairstylist missing since April said that her body has been found.

Jax Gratton was last seen leaving her University Hills apartment on April 15. She rented a suite at Solera Salon Suites in Denver, but because each stylist works for themselves, it took days for anyone to realize she was missing. Family and friends canvassed social media and put up flyers around the city, hoping to find her.

On Saturday, Cherilynne Gratton-Camis confirmed with CBS Colorado that her daughter, Jax, was found deceased.

Brandy Carey, the salon manager and a friend of Gratton's, said that they plan to hold a vigil for her, but for now, they're taking time off to process what's happened.

Gratton's mother posted a tribute to her daughter on Facebook, stating, "Jax Gratton was a light — I know that. She lit up so many lives just by being herself. Unapologetically. Fiercely. Fully. I see her in every act of love and strength you've shown, and I wish peace, love, and protection for all of you."

She thanked those who tried to help find her daughter and said Jax's death made her more aware of the dangers those in the LGBTQIA+ community face.