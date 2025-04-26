Denver community unites in search of missing hair stylist

A Denver community is searching for their loved one who's been missing since April 15. Now police are investigating her disappearance.

Jax Gratton, 34, was last seen leaving her University Hills apartment by her roommate.

Gratton rents a suite at Solera Salon Suites in Denver. Since each stylist works for themselves, it took days for anyone to realize she wasn't showing up to work.

Brandy Carey, salon manager and friend of Gratton's, was emotional while showing Gratton's suite, which hasn't been touched since she last worked on April 13.

Two days later, Grattib went missing, leaving her friends and family worried about her well-being.

"It was when she was missing client appointments, especially certain clients who she is very close with, outside the salon, that we realized something wasn't quite right," Carey said. "We started communicating with each other -- 'have you seen Jax? have you seen Jax?' Everybody was like, 'no, we haven't heard from her.'"

More red flags were raised after her parents hadn't heard from her over the Easter holiday weekend, and it was discovered that she had left behind her beloved cat, makeup, and medication she depends on.

"It just doesn't seem right for someone to leave without any medicine. Your fur baby's not taking care of.," said Carey. "No plan for medication, no clothes, no makeup. As a trans woman, she's going to bring her makeup with her."

To her friends, family, and Denver's LGBTQ community, things just aren't adding up, and they're doing everything they can to raise awareness for her disappearance.

Carey started a Facebook page called Find Jax Gratton Denver, while friends, family, and other stylists have been canvassing the city.

Flyers can be seen all around Denver, while social media posts are gaining traction. It's all in the hopes of bringing the passionate and beloved hair stylist home.

"Jax brings more than just a salon survive to people's lives," Carey said.

She wanted to send a message that no detail is too small. She's urging anyone who might know anything about Gratton's disappearance or whereabouts to contact Denver police at 720-913-2000 and reference case #25-5001497.