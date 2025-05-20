Family blames Denver Housing Authority for senior's death in sweltering apartment

The family of a woman who died in her Denver Housing Authority apartment during extreme heat is suing the agency, claiming negligence in responding to her repeated complaints about her air conditioning system.

Shirlyne Johnson Johnson Family

Shirlyne Johnson, 68, was found dead two years ago inside her unit on the sixth floor of Thomas Bean Towers -- a public housing complex for seniors in Denver. According to the lawsuit, the temperature inside her apartment exceeded 120 degrees.

Her daughter, Latrisse Johnson, says the family still struggles to process the loss.

"I was not able to see my mother when we did funeral services," she said. "She was decomposed."

The lawsuit alleges that Johnson, who had pre-existing health conditions, had repeatedly requested maintenance to fix her malfunctioning HVAC system, which was reportedly pumping hot air into her apartment for days, according to the lawsuit.

"Her complaint was, 'My AC is not working,' and if they had just taken the time to go and see what the issue was, I think it could've saved my mom's life," Latrisse said.

CBS

The Denver Housing Authority manages the Thomas Bean Towers. The lawsuit claims the agency failed to respond to maintenance requests in a timely and appropriate manner, ultimately leading to Johnson's death.

The autopsy report, cited in the lawsuit, found multiple contributing factors in Johnson's death, which were "complicated by exposure to an increased environmental temperature." Her body temperature was recorded at 111 degrees at the time of death.

"It could've been an easy fix," Latrisse said. "I need the Denver Housing Authority to be accountable for their actions. I don't want any other residents or disabled elderly to go through what my mom went through."

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, the Denver Housing Authority said:

"While we are unable to comment at this time due to the open court case, our mission remains focused on providing safe, stable housing and supporting the communities we serve."

Latrisse Johnson says that statement does not reflect her family's experience.

"The housing authority needs to do better," she said.

A judge will now decide whether the lawsuit can move forward or if DHA is protected under Colorado's Governmental Immunity Act. That ruling could take several months.