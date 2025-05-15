Denver Housing Authority opens public housing pre-applications amid soaring demand

Families, seniors, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply starting Friday for the Public Housing Program. The search for affordable housing continues to be a challenge for many Denver residents, but starting this Friday, the Denver Housing Authority is offering a new opportunity for relief.

Beginning May 16, DHA will open its public housing pre-application process, allowing eligible families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities to apply for income-based housing assistance.

The Tapiz apartment complex in Denver CBS

Outside of the Tapiz apartment complex, 74-year-old Elva Chavez is a familiar and joyful face.

"It's a blessing," Chavez said of her apartment, where she's lived for the past 13 years, paying under $800 a month.

Her home is part of the DHA's public housing program, which provides "affordable rent tailored to income levels."

According to Joshua Crawley, chief operating officer for DHA, more than 10,000 residents currently live in the city's 6,000 affordable housing units. The agency is actively expanding.

"We have brought, and will be bringing, three buildings with over 500 units of affordable housing in the Sun Valley neighborhood," Crawley said. "In the last year, we've added two more, totaling over 700 units."

Still, he admits that demand far exceeds supply.

"It's just a drop in the bucket of what's needed," he said.

For Chavez, the program has meant more than just a place to live—it's given her peace of mind.

"I just want to live peacefully and affordably," she said.

Applications must be submitted online at www.denverhousing.org

Denver Housing Authority

Additional Information from DHA:

In-person data entry assistance will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1401 Mariposa St. in Denver, excluding holidays. Assistance will not be available after the deadline. For help, call 720-932-3021.

Eligibility Categories for Public Housing Applications

Applicants may apply under the following categories:

1. Family

A family with children. A temporary absence of a child placed in foster care (90 days or less) will not affect family size or composition. Proof of guardianship is required.

Two or more people sharing a residence, including at least one person age 18 or older, whose income and resources are available to support the household. Individuals must be related by blood, marriage, law, or demonstrate a stable family relationship for at least six months.

2. Disabled Family

A family where the head of household, spouse, or sole member is a person with disabilities; or two or more people with disabilities living together; or a person with disabilities living with one or more live-in aides.

3. Non-Elderly Disabled Persons

An individual with a disability who is younger than 62.

4. Elderly Family

A family where the head, spouse, or sole member is at least 62 years old; or two or more individuals aged 62 or older living together; or one or more individuals aged 62 or older living with one or more live-in aides.

5. Elderly Person

An individual who is at least 62 years old.

Application Instructions:

Only one online submission per household is allowed.

Multiple entries will not be accepted.

All required fields must be completed; incomplete applications will be rejected.

Applicants must provide the Social Security numbers of the head and co-head/spouse, as well as the total household income and income types for all members.

After submission, applicants should print and keep the confirmation page and pre-application number for reference.

Any address changes must be submitted in writing to:

DHA Occupancy & Admissions Department

1401 Mariposa St.

Denver, CO 80204

Include your name, Social Security number, pre-application number, and new address.

Categories Not Eligible for Pre-Application:

Public housing pre-applications are not available for the following:

Single Person

An individual who lives or intends to live alone and is not elderly, disabled, displaced, or a remaining member of a tenant family. Family Without Children

Two or more individuals aged 18 or older sharing a residence, even if related by blood, marriage, or law, or who have lived together for at least six months. Remaining Family Member (DHA Tenant)

A remaining family member of a current tenant who does not otherwise meet all DHA eligibility criteria. Displaced Family

A person or family displaced by government action or whose home was destroyed or heavily damaged by a federally recognized disaster. Near-Elderly Family

A household where the head, spouse, or sole member is between 50 and 61 years old, or a group of individuals in that age range, even if living with a live-in aide.