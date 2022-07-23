Watch CBS News
Local News

Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire destroys home

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire destroys home
Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire destroys home 00:46

A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. 

marhsall-fire-home-5vo-transfer-frame-11.jpg
CBS

Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. 

marhsall-fire-home-5vo-transfer-frame-544.jpg
CBS

"We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.