Fallen Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham honored in Colorado with procession ahead of memorial service

Fallen Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham will be honored on Thursday with a procession ahead of the memorial service. Graham was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect on an RTD bus the evening of Nov. 5. Graham was one of four agents who were injured in the shooting. A bystander was also injured.

Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham Lakewood Police

The suspect was shot and killed by Lakewood police agents.

The funeral for Agent Nicholas Graham will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be open to the public. The funeral procession motorcade will depart Horan & McConaty Funeral Service Home, located at 3101 S.Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood, at approximately 8:30 a.m. and the procession will arrive at BRAVE Church, located at 3800 E. Hampden Ave. in Englewood, ahead of the memorial service.

During the procession, Highway 285, which is Hampden Avenue, will be closed between Santa Fe Drive and Colorado Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Drivers will not be able to cross Hampden Avenue between Santa Fe Drive and Colorado Boulevard, except at Broadway. These roads are not expected to be reopened until the funeral service ends.

Police say if you want to show your respects and attend the procession, it is best to park and line up along Hampden Avenue. Drivers can park either at River Point Shopping Center or the Englewood City Center. If you do park in either of these lots, prepare to leave your vehicle there until the funeral ends, so plan accordingly.

Those who wish to honor Graham but cannot attend the memorial service in person may watch the events live on BRAVE Church's YouTube channel.

The Lakewood Police Department has established a way for community members to support all the agents involved.