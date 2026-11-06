Lakewood, Colorado community mourns fallen agent; police department welcomes donations

Flowers, handwritten cards and candles surrounded a Lakewood Police Department police agent's vehicle on Friday, as hundreds of people gathered outside police headquarters to pay their respects to fallen police Agent Nick Graham.

CBS

The gathering brought people together from across the community, including families with young children, law enforcement personnel and residents who wanted to show their support following Graham's death.

"It is just tragic; there really are no words," said Lauren Linnertz, a former Lakewood police agent.

For some, the decision to visit was prompted by seeing the tragedy unfold online.

"I heard about it on social media. So I wanted to come pay respects as well," said Samantha Parnariello, a community member.

Others said they felt compelled to be there to honor Graham's sacrifice.

"I wanted to come pay my respects. It is just devastating what happened," said Erick Castelan, a community member.

For Linnertz, the loss carries a personal connection. She spent years serving as an agent with Lakewood Police Department, and her husband continues to serve. She brought her daughter to the gathering, where the young girl placed flowers near the agent's vehicle before embracing her mother, who was wiping away tears.

"It is your worst nightmare," Linnertz said. "It is a dangerous job."

Linnertz said she wanted her daughter to understand the sacrifices made by those who serve in law enforcement, including her own father.

"I think it is important for her to know there are people who are the thin blue line, who stand between what is wrong and what is right. And they put their lives on the line every day. And her daddy is one of them," Linnertz said.

As the community continued to leave tributes, Linnertz had a message for Graham's family and the other agents who were affected by the tragedy.

"I am so sorry. There are no words. I pray for peace, and I pray for healing. Know they are not alone," she said.

Lakewood Police Department is directing people who want to help Graham's family and the other wounded agents to the Lakewood Police Employee Assistance Foundation.

Donations made through the foundation directly support Graham's family and the other three wounded agents, according to the information provided by the department.